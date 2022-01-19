Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shares Incredible Video Of Himself Powerlifting

Jim Irsay is well-known for his longtime ownership of the Indianapolis Colts. But, as he himself recently pointed out, the 62-year-old executive has a pretty amazing athletic history.

On Tuesday night, Irsay took to Twitter with a video from his powerlifting days. In the clip, he weighed 307 lbs and squatted 525 lbs at the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships.

Take a look at the video here:

When I weighed 307 pounds and squatting 525 pounds in the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/eZyqYk4o7t — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 19, 2022

After 10 years as the Colts’ vice president/general manager, Irsay took over as the team’s Principal Owner/CEO in 1997. Through 35 years as an executive for the franchise, the former powerlifter has amassed a 295-265 overall record and a Super Bowl victory in 2006.

This archived article from the Los Angeles Times in 1987 provides an in-depth look into Jim Irsay’s history as a powerlifter.