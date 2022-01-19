The Spun

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Shares Incredible Video Of Himself Powerlifting

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay is well-known for his longtime ownership of the Indianapolis Colts. But, as he himself recently pointed out, the 62-year-old executive has a pretty amazing athletic history.

On Tuesday night, Irsay took to Twitter with a video from his powerlifting days. In the clip, he weighed 307 lbs and squatted 525 lbs at the Super Heavy Weight Power Lifting Championships.

Take a look at the video here:

After 10 years as the Colts’ vice president/general manager, Irsay took over as the team’s Principal Owner/CEO in 1997. Through 35 years as an executive for the franchise, the former powerlifter has amassed a 295-265 overall record and a Super Bowl victory in 2006.

This archived article from the Los Angeles Times in 1987 provides an in-depth look into Jim Irsay’s history as a powerlifter.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.