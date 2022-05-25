Colts Player Not Participating In OTAs Amid Contract Dispute

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts missed the playoffs in 2021 despite having a top 10 scoring defense. But one of the stars from that superb defense doesn't want to return amid a contract dispute.

According to Colts insider Joel Erickson, Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore isn't showing up to organized team activities (OTAs) this week. Per the report, Moore is upset and believes he's being underpaid.

Moore signed a four-year, $33 million contract extension in 2019. He is slated to make $6.75 million in 2022 and over $7.5 million in 2023.

But after the year he just had, Moore may believe that the time is ripe to renegotiate those terms. In 2021 he had 102 tackles, 13 passes defended, four interceptions and a sack.

Moore was one of only two players with over 100 tackles and 10 passes defended this past year.

Kenny Moore has come a long way since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017. After failing to make the Patriots' final 53-man roster that year, he joined the Indianapolis Colts and was quickly thrust into action.

As a rookie, Moore was named the Colts' fifth cornerback and mostly played on special teams. But after injuries allowed him to start games in the final few weeks of the 2017 season, he earned the starting job for the following season.

Since then, Moore has 45 passes defended and 14 interceptions. He's started 61 of 75 games and has made over 350 tackles.

Kenny Moore is a player the Colts might want to try harder to bring back into the fold.

