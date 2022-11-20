Colts Player Reportedly Hospitalized On Sunday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are just hours away from taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in hopes of returning to .500 on the season. But at the moment there might be bigger concerns for the team.

According to NFL insider James Palmer, Colts offensive lineman Matt Pryor had to go to the hospital this morning. He is reportedly dealing with an illness and was quickly ruled out for the game.

Pryor has started games for the Colts this season but barely played in their Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He saw only five snaps as the Colts snapped their losing streak and delivered interim head coach Jeff Saturday his first win as a coach.

Colts fans are already wishing Pryor a speedy recovery:

"Hope he gets better!! wishing for his recovery," one user replied.

"I hope he’s ok. He’s a really nice guy," wrote another.

"Hope he makes a quick recovery," a third wrote.

Matt Pryor was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft but did not play as a rookie. He made his debut in 2019 as a rotational player at tackle but became a starter at left guard in 2020.

The Eagles traded Pryor to the Colts in 2021, where he wound up playing in all 17 games.

We wish Pryor a speedy recovery from the illness he's dealing with.