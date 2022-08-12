Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick.

On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.

Spriggs was a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2016 NFL Draft. In six NFL seasons he has appeared in 59 games, starting 10.

An injury in 2019 saw Spriggs waived and in the years since he's been a journeyman. He played 2020 with the Chicago Bears and last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Offensive line is going to be crucial for the Indianapolis Colts this season. Last year they gave up 32 sacks, including six in their season-deciding game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That doesn't bode well for new starter Matt Ryan, who is basically a statue in the pocket and has been sacked at least 40 times in each of the last four seasons.

If the Colts plan on getting back to the playoffs - much less make a run - they need their entire offensive line to be on point. They face a lot of high-scoring offenses this season that have the potential to derail everything if they can't keep Ryan upright.

Who will the Colts' offensive line starters be this year?