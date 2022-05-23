Colts Release Quarterback Following Nick Foles Signing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Upon officially signing Nick Foles on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts made room on their roster by waiving James Morgan.

Morgan hasn't throw an NFL pass since the New York Jets made him the 125th overall pick of the 2020 Draft. After getting waived last August, the former Bowling Green and Florida International quarterback bounced around practiced squads -- including back to the Jets -- before landing with the Colts in December.

Foles will link back up with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as the backup to Matt Ryan, whom the Colts acquired from the Atlanta Falcons. Former Texas standout Sam Ehlinger and undrafted signee Jack Coan remain on Indianapolis' roster to at best compete for third-string duties.

After missing the playoffs at 9-8 behind Carson Wentz last season, the Colts have revamped their quarterback room with Ryan and Wentz's replacement who steered Philadelphia to its only Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Morgan, 25, will search for a new home this summer in hopes of finally seeing NFL action.