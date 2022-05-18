Colts Release Running Back Following Veteran Signing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With one running back coming in, one Colts RB had to go out.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, with the official signing of former Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay to the roster, the team decided to waive Max Borghi.

The Colts signed Lindsay Tuesday, after a 2021 season that saw him split time with the Texans and Dolphins.

A two-time 1,000-yard rusher with the Broncos, Lindsay burst onto the NFL scene as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado. Even becoming the first such player to make the Pro Bowl.

Since then, the hits have added up a bit. But, if healthy, he's more than capable of spelling All-Pro Jonathan in spurts.

Borghi, with a similar background to Lindsay, signed with the Colts as an UDFA after a pretty strong collegiate career at Washington State.

In 39 games with the Cougars (28 starts), Borghi ran for 2,158 yards and 32 touchdowns on 369 carries. While also adding 1,134 and nine touchdowns in the passing game.