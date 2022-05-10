Colts Released 2 Players Following The NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are making a few changes to their roster this offseason.

On Tuesday, the AFC South franchise made four cuts to their 90-man roster.

The Colts have released linebacker Malik Jefferson and tackle Shon Coleman. They've also cut tight ends Farrod Green and Eli Wolf.

The moves are being made ahead of the team's rookie minicamp, which begins later this week.

The NFL organization has also signed offensive tackle Dennis Kelly.

Here's what the AFC South franchise has to say about their latest signing:

"The Colts on Tuesday signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly," the team announced. "The 6-foot-8, 321 pound Kelly is entering his 11th year in the NFL after spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2012-2015), Tennessee Titans (2016-2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021). Kelly has played in 114 regular season games with 51 starts; he's also appeared in eight playoff games with two starts."

The Colts, meanwhile, will find out their 2022 schedule on Thursday.