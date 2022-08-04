Colts Reportedly Hosting Veteran Free Agent For Tryout

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to be just one game better in 2022 so as to avoid missing the playoffs again. To that end, they may be eyeing a talented veteran for their squad.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Colts are hosting offensive tackle Kendall Lamm for a tryout this week. Lamm spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and has seven years of NFL experience.

Last season Lamm appeared in 12 games, but was limited to just 87 snaps on offense and 51 snaps on defense. It was the second-fewest snaps of his career.

In his seven NFL seasons, Lamm has appeared in 86 games, starting 28. Most of those starts game in his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans.

Lamm spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, during which he made the rare "big man touchdown" in a 2020 game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2022 season with yet another new face at quarterback. This time it's former NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who hopes to bring the Colts back to the playoffs after Carson Wentz came up short in 2021.

Indianapolis have had a Super Bowl caliber roster for several years now, but have struggled to get over the hump for the last several years.

There's no telling who or what will be the catalyst for a Colts Super Bowl run, but they're going to keep moving heaven and earth to find it.