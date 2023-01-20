Colts Reportedly Interviewing Top Offensive Coordinator For Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have another interview lined up for their vacant head coaching position.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Colts are set to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Friday afternoon.

This comes after the request came in on Thursday while the Bengals were preparing for their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Callahan has done a great job with the Bengals' offense this season as they've averaged 360 yards per game and 26 points per game. Both rank in the top 10 of the NFL.

If the interview goes well, he could get a second interview with the team as they try and figure out who will lead them into the future.

Jeff Saturday was the last person to coach this team after he took over on an interim basis last November. It came directly after the Colts fired Frank Reich nine games into the season.