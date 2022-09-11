Colts Reportedly Make Quenton Nelson Highest-Paid Guard In NFL History

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly rewarded All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson with massive new contract.

According to Adam Schefter:

"Colts’ Pro-Bowl OL Quenton Nelson reached agreement on a precedent-setting, four-year extension averaging $20 million per year, including $60 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, per source. Colts finished the deal tonight with RJ Gonser of CAA."

Nelson has pretty much been the best guard in football upon arrival after Indy drafted him sixth overall back in 2018.

The 26-year-old is an absolute-mauler and isn't afraid to put a little extra on blocks. He's been a Pro Bowler every year of his career thus far and a first-team All-Pro selection in three of his four NFL seasons.

He'll get the chance to show people why the Colts paid him the big bucks on Sunday at 1.