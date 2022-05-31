Colts Reportedly Set To Make Significant Front Office Promotion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly keep a top executive in-house after testing the NFL waters this offseason.

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Indy is expected to promote director of college scouting Morocco Brown.

Brown took interviews with the Eagles, Bears and Steelers over the past few months for their front office openings.

He joined the Colts in 2017 after stops with Washington, Chicago and Cleveland.

Brown played high-level college football, suiting up for NC State as an honorable mention All-ACC linebacker with the Wolfpack.

He spent some time in the pros as well, signing with the Steelers after going undrafted before transitioning to the CFL.

Brown's new title with the Colts, per Josina Anderson, will be Chief Personnel Executive.