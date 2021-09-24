Colts Reportedly Working Out 2020 First-Round Pick

On Friday, Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that starting right tackle Braden Smith will not play this Sunday as he battles foot and thumb injuries — leaving a notable hole on the Indianapolis front line.

To combat this, the team is reportedly working out 2020 first-round selection Isaiah Wilson, per NFL insider Field Yates.

Here’s an interesting one: the Colts are working out OT Isaiah Wilson, a first round pick of the Titans in 2020 who was traded to and then released by Miami. His first workout since being let go by the Dolphins. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2021

The Tennessee Titans notoriously drafted Wilson with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft with the expectation of developing him into a consistent starter on the roster. Unfortunately, that plan was quickly derailed by a slew of legal troubles for the young tackle.

In September of his rookie season, Wilson was charged with a DUI. Just a few months later in January, he was involved in a high-speed chase with a police officer that resulted in charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer for a felony offense; speeding in a construction zone; reckless driving; marijuana possession of less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and reckless conduct.

He also missed time with two separate stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

After logging just four snaps in his young NFL career, Wilson was then traded to Miami where he was quickly released. He has not made an NFL roster since.

Colts starting left tackle Eric Fisher was also listed on the injury report this week and notched a DNP on Thursday. Listed on the report for “rest” the former Chief was able to return for full participation in today’s practice.

As of right now, it appears third-year tackle Matt Pryor, who was acquired via trade prior to this season, is set to take over the starting right tackle role on Sunday against Wilson’s former Titans squad.