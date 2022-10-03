Colts Running Back Has Brutally Honest Admission On Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 1-2-1 on the season with a loss to the rival Tennessee Titans yesterday. It was a frustrating game for everyone on the team, but especially tough on one Colts player.

Speaking to the media after the game, Colts running back Nyheim Hines lamented how tough it's been to find consistency in his five years with the team. Specifically, the team's annual change at quarterback ever since he entered the league has been especially hard on him.

"Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here [and] watch Tennessee, which has had Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we’re restarting and we have to turn the page," Hines said.

"So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we play have an established guy, but that doesn’t matter. We have figured it out and we will figure it out," he added.

Hines does bring up a good point. The Colts have been in win-now mode since 2018 but have had a new starter each year.

For the most part though, the Indianapolis Colts have managed to do just fine despite the constant change under center. Since 2018 they're 38-30-1 with two playoff appearances and one losing season. They would have had three playoff appearances if not for last year's late season meltdown.

The Colts are certain that they're in a position to win with the roster right now, which is why they haven't invested long term in a young quarterback like so many rebuilding teams typically do.

But Nyheim Hines may have a point when he says that leads to growing pains every year.

Does Hines have a point?