Colts Sign Running Back Following Jonathan Taylor Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have made a move at running back.

They have officially signed Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and have placed star running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve. Taylor will not play again until next season.

Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday's epic collapse against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a game that saw the Colts blow a 33-0 lead, which is the largest blown lead in NFL history.

He'll finish the 2022 season with 192 carries for 861 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilkins has appeared in two games for the Colts this season, totaling six carries for 31 yards and no touchdowns. He's in his second stint with the Colts after spending time with them from 2018-21.

For his career, he's played in 47 games and has compiled 201 carries for 982 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their next game on Dec. 26.