Colts Signed Veteran Running Back On Tuesday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last week, the Indianapolis Colts surprised many by cutting veteran running back Phillip Lindsay ahead of the league's 53-man deadline.

But according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is bringing him back via the practice squad.

The Colts signed the former Broncos star back in May after 2021 stints with the Texans and Dolphins.

Lindsay hit the ground running as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado, exploding for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging nearly 5.5 yards a carry back in 2018.

Since then, injuries have taken a toll on the 5-foot-8, 190-pound back. But he's certainly worth taking a flier on. Especially when you have Jonathan Taylor holding down the bulk of the Colts run game.