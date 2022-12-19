Colts Star Is Still Shocked By Saturday's Blown Lead

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Fans weren't alone in the shock they felt watching the Indianapolis Colts blow a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Colts defensive star DeForest Buckner also couldn't believe it.

He still can't.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Buckner said of the 39-36 overtime loss. Before later hearing some of Indy's defensive stats that included seven sacks, three turnovers and holding the Vikings to just 82 first-half yards.

“That’s an unbelievable stat,” Buckner replied. “Hearing that, I’m just even more in disbelief. ... It’s embarrassing."

It's hard to imagine a much more embarrassing loss for a professional team than giving up the biggest lead in NFL history.

Ironically, the Colts' blown lead set the new mark originally set by the Houston Oilers, when former head coach Frank Reich authored a 32-point comeback to keep the Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl hopes alive.