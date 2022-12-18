Colts Star Jonathan Taylor Receives Unfortunate Injury Update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was knocked out of the game early in today's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

He suffered a sprained ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Initial testing has revealed that the injury is "nothing major," per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Colts will subject Taylor to further testing later this week to determine if it's worth him returning later this season.

The Colts looked great in Taylor's absence during the first half — but his absence in the second became far more apparent. Indianapolis blew a 33-0 halftime lead and lost with a 39-36 final score in overtime — marking the largest comeback in NFL history.

Heading into this season, Taylor was one of the most available running backs in the league. But this year, injury issues have plagued the star ball carrier.

Taylor missed three games earlier this season with ankle and toe injuries.

Today's crushing loss knocked the Colts out of postseason contention. With that in mind, it may be time to shut Taylor down for the remainder of the season.