Colts Star Will Make His Season Debut Sunday Afternoon
The tackling artist formerly known as Darius will make his long-awaited return to the Colts defense on Sunday.
According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard will back on the field for today's game.
Per Wolfe: "Colts LB Shaq Leonard is officially active and will make his 2022 regular season debut vs. Titans." Noting, "[Leonard] missed first 3 games of season as he continued to progress from offseason back surgery. Big help for Indy D."
A second round pick out of South Carolina State in 2018, Leonard has been a menace for opposing offenses from Day 1 in the NFL.
The 27-year-old linebacker has been voted to the All-Pro team every season of his career and has never tallied less than 120 tackles.
For a Colts team that's struggled out of the gates this year, Leonard's return should be a huge boost as Indy tries to build momentum after that huge win over the Chiefs in Week 3.