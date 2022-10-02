Colts Star Will Make His Season Debut Sunday Afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The tackling artist formerly known as Darius will make his long-awaited return to the Colts defense on Sunday.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquille Leonard will back on the field for today's game.

Per Wolfe: "Colts LB Shaq Leonard is officially active and will make his 2022 regular season debut vs. Titans." Noting, "[Leonard] missed first 3 games of season as he continued to progress from offseason back surgery. Big help for Indy D."

A second round pick out of South Carolina State in 2018, Leonard has been a menace for opposing offenses from Day 1 in the NFL.

The 27-year-old linebacker has been voted to the All-Pro team every season of his career and has never tallied less than 120 tackles.

For a Colts team that's struggled out of the gates this year, Leonard's return should be a huge boost as Indy tries to build momentum after that huge win over the Chiefs in Week 3.