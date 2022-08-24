Colts Starter Reportedly Suffered Concerning Injury Today

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Colts have suffered some tough breaks this training camp and the latest may have occurred on Wednesday.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, 2021 first-round pick Kwity Paye had to leave practice early with a left knee injury.

Per Erickson, the Colts defensive end went down in a pile and remained on the ground while teammates DeForest Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue signaled for help from the training staff.

Trainers reportedly took a look and iced it down. Erickson says he remained on the sideline until practice was over and took the ice wrap off for the last couple periods.

Paye attempted to walk off at the conclusion but ended up having to take the cart back to the locker room.

Last season, the former Michigan Wolverine started 15 games at left end for Indy; recording 32 tackles, four sacks, 10 QB hits and a forced fumble.