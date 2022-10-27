Colts Veteran Reacts To Surprising Quarterback Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world with the decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for 24-year-old backup Sam Ehlinger.

The decision from head coach Frank Reich even surprised some people within the Colts organization. When asked about the change during a press conference on Wednesday, veteran center Ryan Kelly didn't seem too enthusiastic.

“Everybody’s got their own opinions about it,” Kelly said, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I’m not going to get into mine, but certainly, I think everybody’s a little bit surprised. So it is what it is.”

As a first-round pick for the Colts in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kelly has been around for several quarterback changes in Indianapolis. Ehlinger is now his sixth QB, following Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan.

Ehlinger will make his starting debut in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.