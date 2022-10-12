Colts Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 12: An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sidelines in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are going to be down one of their wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season.

Receiver Ashton Dulin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and isn't going to suit up again until next season.

Dulin suffered a foot injury during last Thursday's 12-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

He'll finish the 2022 season with 12 receptions for 168 yards and no touchdowns.

This is Dulin's fourth season with the Colts after he was picked up by them in 2019. In 48 games, he's compiled 30 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Before he made his way into the NFL, he played at Malone University. He finished his college career with 189 receptions for 3,188 yards and 28 touchdowns while also rushing for 387 yards and three touchdowns.