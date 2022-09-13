Colts Working Out 2 Kickers Following Rough Performance

The Indianapolis Colts have begun to look for a change at the kicker position.

The team wasn't happy with Rodrigo Blankenship following Sunday's tie against the Houston Texans.

He missed a 42-yard field goal that would've won the game in overtime and Reich confirmed on Monday that he was gonna discuss the team personnel after he was done talking to the media.

On Tuesday, the Colts brought Josh Lambo and Matthew Wright in for tryouts, per Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Lambo kicked for the Jaguars for five seasons before he was cut last year. He's hit 87.1% of his field goals even though he went 0/3 last season.

Wright also kicked for the Jaguars last season and hit 21-of-24 field goals.

We'll have to see if the Colts make a roster move prior to their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.