TY Hilton was the leading receiver on a struggling Indianapolis Colts passing offensive in 2020. With some new incoming blood at quarterback in former Philadelphia Eagle Carson Wentz, Hilton hopes his numbers can take a jump in 2021.

He’s clearly looking forward to that opportunity.

During an appearance with the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Hilton revealed that he’s been chatting with Wentz ever since the QB trade deal went down in mid-February. The two already seem to have each others’ backs.

“He wants to play football with me and I want to play with him,” Hilton said. “It’s been incredible for him to just continue to reach out to me as I’m a free agent. And I respect him a lot. I can’t wait to get to work with him. I told him, if you need me, I’m gonna be there. I’ll go though the fire with you. And he said I’ll do the same for you. So we look forward to it and it’s going to be good. It’ll be some big things happening in Indy.”

With his contract expiring, Hilton was heading into free agency this offseason. After fielding at “great push” from the Baltimore Ravens, the four-time Pro Bowler ultimately decided to return to Indy — signing a one-year, $8 million contract extension through 2021.

While Hilton and Wentz have already gained some off-the-field chemistry, the Colts veteran wideout is looking to build that connection on the field as soon as possible.

Learning the preferences and nuances of a new quarterback is nothing new to Hilton. In just the past three years, the nine-year NFL WR has fielded catches from three different starting QBs: Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Rivers.

“COVID makes everything tough. But you’ve just got to do it virtually right now,” Hilton said. “And whenever you get together, you can start building that chemistry, start learning the playbook, start learning what Carson likes, what he doesn’t like. What spots he wants you at, how he likes to call the plays, what he likes to check to. What routes I like to run. So once we get those things down, the rest will be easy.”

Through 15 games in 2020, Hilton reeled in 56 catches for 762 yards and five touchdowns.