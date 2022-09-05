Commanders Announce Big Addition To 2022 Coaching Staff

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have had a vacancy on their staff since relieving defensive line coach Sam Mills of his duties and replacing him with Jeff Zgonina.

Now, the Commanders announced Zgonina's replacement. On Monday, the Commanders named Ryan Kerrigan as their new assistant defensive line coach.

From 2011 to 2020, Kerrigan was an absolute terror for opposing quarterbacks. In 10 seasons with Washington, Kerrigan had 95.5 sacks, 119 tackles for loss, 147 QB hits and 26 forced fumbles.

Kerrigan had four seasons with at least 10 sacks and made the Pro Bowl four times. He spent his final NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, making three tackles for them in 2021.

This will be Kerrigan's first NFL job since formally retiring just over a month ago. Several days ago it was announced that Kerrigan would be inducted into Washington's Greatest Players list ahead of their 90th anniversary season.

Washington drafted Ryan Kerrigan No. 16 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. On top of all of his other accomplishments, he was a model of health, missing only five games in his 11 NFL seasons.

Fans will certainly be happy to see Kerrigan back on the sidelines in the very near future. And working under Jack Del Rio and Jeff Zgonina, he might develop into a full positional coach very soon.

