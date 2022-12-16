Commanders Announce Chase Young's Status For Sunday's Game

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders reacts before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders star Chase Young could make his return for Sunday's Week 15 matchup.

The team has listed the 23-year-old pass rusher as questionable on the final injury report.

Young was questionable to play in Week 13 as well, but did not take the field. That being said, head coach Ron Rivera said the former Defensive Rookie of the Year looked better in his workout sessions over the bye week.

"So, when we get the green light, we'll go, and until then we'll just keep working hard," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "I think that's the hard part, dealing with the anxiousness and really wanting to be back mentally, but it has to be there. And so, when it is, we'll unleash him."

Young has been out since suffering an ACL tear last November. He was activated off the PUP list last month and has been notching limited practice participation over the past few weeks.

The Commanders will face off against the New York Giants on Sunday.