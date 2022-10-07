Commanders Announce Game Status For Rookie Wide Receiver Jahan Dotson

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 18: Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders reacts after making a catch for a two-point conversion against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson has quietly been having a terrific start to the season, leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns through the first four games. But a hamstring injury he suffered might stop him from extending that lead this week.

According to ESPN Commanders insider John Keim, Dotson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. He had three receptions for 43 yards and the team's only touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Through four games, Dotson has 12 receptions for 152 yards and the aforementioned four touchdowns. He's been a playmaker at times, but has reeled in less than 55-percent of the passes thrown his way.

Dotson is hardly the only Commanders player ailing right now though. Safety Percy Butler, tackle Sam Cosmi, and linebacker Milo Eifler have already been ruled out due to injuries while tight end Logan Thomas and linebacker David Mayo are also questionable for Sunday.

The Commanders made Jahan Dotson the No. 16 overall pick out of Penn State in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the fifth of six wide receivers taken in the first round, where 10 were taken among the first 50 players.

Playing as the No. 3 receiver alongside Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin, Dotson has been getting his fair share of targets this season.

Unfortunately, the team has only scored 18 points over the past two weeks and they're now two games below .500 as a result.

Someone will have to step up now that Dotson has been ruled out.

The Commanders-Titans game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.