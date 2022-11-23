Commanders Announce New Decision On Carson Wentz

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 16: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 16, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Carson Wentz is getting closer to being fully healthy.

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Commanders designated Wentz to return to practice from injured reserve. Wentz fractured his finger back in mid-October and hasn't played since.

It's also unlikely that Wentz will play even when he's healthy again. Head coach Ron Rivera announced that Taylor Heinicke will start the rest of the season since he's been electric in relief for Wentz.

In five games, Heinicke has led the Commanders to four wins. He's also completed 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards and five touchdowns.

On the other hand, Wentz has played in six games and has completed 62% of his passes for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Heinicke will try and lead the Commanders to their fifth win in six games when they take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.