Commanders Announce New Decision On Running Back Brian Robinson

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's only been a month since Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times during a robbery, causing him to miss the first quarter of the season.

But after a few weeks to recover, it appears that Robinson is reaching full health. And today, the Commanders made a big decision that bodes well for his game status.

On Wednesday, the Commanders announced that Robinson has been officially designated to return to practice. The move gives the team 21 days to activate the rookie third round pick out of Alabama.

Robinson suffered two gunshot wounds to his right leg during an attempted robbery in late-August. One of the bullets went through his knee, but thankfully didn't create any significant damage while also missing his ligaments, tendons and bones.

Those wounds have reportedly healed, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via NFL.com.

Brian Robinson was a third-round pick out of Alabama in 2022 NFL Draft after a historic senior season with the Crimson Tide. He finished the year with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, with 204 of those yards coming in the Cotton Bowl.

The 1,343 rushing yards he had last year rank ninth in Alabama history, while his 29 career touchdowns are tied for 10th in school history.

Now that he's recovered from his gunshot wounds, he's going to have some major bragging rights when he returns to practice.

Get well soon, Brian!