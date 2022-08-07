Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play in 2021 after spending a portion of the season on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad.

Gerry was a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams, and won a ring with the team in Super Bowl LII.

Over the next few years, Gerry's role with the Eagles increased until he was named a starter in 2019. Gerry had 78 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games that season.

Unfortunately, Gerry's 2020 campaign was limited to seven games due to injury and the Eagles did not re-sign him after the season.

The Washington Commanders have been through five straight losing seasons but managed to make the playoffs in 2020 despite their losing record.

It's hard to tell what kind of season the Commanders are in for. A lot of key players aren't healthy yet, but when they are the Commanders could be dangerous.

As for Nate Gerry, he has the skill to be a starter for this defense or contribute on special teams.

What kind of role will Gerry have on the Commanders this season?