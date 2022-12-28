Commanders Defensive End Chase Young Missed Practice Wednesday

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders reacts before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One of the top pass rushers on the Washington Commanders was out of practice on Wednesday.

Chase Young, who has been recovering from a torn ACL over the last year, missed practice, but for a different reason.

He's been battling a non-COVID-related illness this week.

It's that time of year when more and more people start to get sick. Cold and flu season are in full swing after being pushed to the back burner for the last couple of years due to COVID-19.

Young made his season debut this past Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers and finished with two total tackles (one solo). It was his first game since Nov. 14 of last year when the Commanders played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though he's a little under the weather, he should still be good to go for this Sunday's massive Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.