Commanders Insider Refutes Latest Chase Young Report

On Tuesday night, NFL insider Mike Jurecki reported that the Washington Commanders organization is "not very happy" with Chase Young after he suffered an injury setback during Von Millers Pass Rush Summit over the weekend.

Team insider J.P. Finlay quickly pushed back on these reports.

"Chase Young has been with the Commanders since camp opened in late July. Sources tell me no setbacks, he’s just working back from the knee injury last November," Finlay wrote on Twitter.

Jurecki stood his ground on his reporting.

"JP let’s not kid ourselves he had a setback let’s not gloss over that he could’ve been available earlier. He was limping on the sidelines during the college football game," he responded.

Jurecki referenced Young's appearance at the Ohio State-Notre Dame football game on Saturday night. Many fans and analysts pointed out his visible limp at Ohio Stadium.

Young has been recovering from an ACL tear he suffered during Week 10 of the 2021 season. The Commanders placed the former Defensive Player of the Year on the PUP list in August, confirming his absence from at least the first four games of the year.

Young is reportedly expected to return to the field sometime during the middle of the 2022 season.

The Commanders will begin their upcoming campaign with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.