Commanders Make Disappointing Decision On Chase Young

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Chase Young's return is going to have to wait at least another week.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Washington Commanders' star defensive end won't be activated for Monday night's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That said, he's close to a return and could come back as early as Nov. 20 against the Houston Texans.

Young tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 14 of last year and has yet to play since.

He was on pace to have a great second season before that injury cut it short. In nine games, he racked up 26 total tackles (15 solo), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended.

That came on the heels of a spectacular rookie season when he compiled 44 total tackles (32 solo), 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four passes defended.

His return should give the Commanders a big boost up front as they try and finish the 2022 season on a high note.