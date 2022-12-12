Commanders Make Their Roster Decision On Carson Wentz

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have gone from the gutter to playoff contention over the past two months, going 5-1-1 with Taylor Heinicke under center. But with Carson Wentz on the mend, the team has made a key decision for their final four games of the season.

On Monday, the Commanders formally activated Wentz off injured reserve. He will serve as the backup to Heinicke for the foreseeable future.

Prior to his injury, Wentz was 2-4 while completing 62.1-percent of his passes for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Heinicke has actually put up nearly identical numbers over seven games, though the biggest difference might be his knack for avoiding sacks.

Whatever differences the Commanders see between Heinicke and Wentz internally, they're going with the hot hand. That means more starts for Heinicke presumably as long as he stays healthy.

At 7-5-1 on the season, the Commanders can make the playoffs if they win out. A win over the New York Giants in Week 15 will give them a huge edge with tough games remaining against the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys to finish the season.

It was Heinicke who led the Commanders in their last playoff game in the 2020 season in place of an injured Alex Smith. But Heinicke has yet to lead a team to the postseason on his own.

Will Heinicke be the driving force behind a Commanders playoff run this year?