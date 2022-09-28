Commanders Making Significant Uniform Change For Cowboys Game

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After back-to-back losses against the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders need a spark before their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Perhaps that spark will come while wearing new uniforms.

According to Commanders insider Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the team will be debuting their all-black uniforms for Sunday's game in Dallas. It will mark the first time in franchise history that they will be wearing all black uniforms.

The uniform features a black jersey and black pants, along with an alternate helmet, which is also black. The team first revealed this new color combination back in February.

Another notable feature of the Commanders' new helmets is the side of it. Unlike most teams that have the team logo on the side, the black helmets will feature gold numbers to indicate the players wearing it - as they did over the last two years when they were known as the Washington Football Team.

Commanders fans are already hopeful that the new uniform leads to a rejuvenated defense as well. The team currently ranks 28th in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

Their offense was a lot better through the first two weeks at least before hitting a wall against the Eagles this past Sunday. Right now they have a top 10 passing game, though their rushing game ranks in the bottom half of the league.

Will the new uniforms mark a turnaround for the Commanders' season?