Commanders QB Has Honest Comment About QB Battle With Carson Wentz

Despite some flashes of solid quarterback play over the past couple of seasons in Washington, backup Taylor Heinicke doesn't feel there's any opportunity for him to win the Commanders' starting job this offseason.

The Commanders brought in veteran QB option Carson Wentz in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year. The incoming QB1 is slated to earn $28.29 million through the 2022 season.

Heinicke' is heading into the final season of his two-year, $4.75 million contract with Washington

The undrafted quarterback sited this contract disparity as the main reason he could never win the starting job this offseason.

“I don’t think that’s an option,” Heinicke said during a press conference on Wednesday. “You look at the NFL and at the end of the day, it’s kind of a business. If you’re paying someone $30 million and you’re paying someone else $2 million — you’re paying this guy $30 million to play, you know?"

“Carson’s a great quarterback and you see it through OTAs and minicamp. And I hope he goes out there and succeeds," he added. "And again, my job is just to back him up. Hopefully, he’s on his deal, help him out in whatever way I can, and if for some reason he goes down, I’m ready to go play. That’s how I look at it. But, again, the NFL’s a business. You’re paying a guy a lot of money, you’re paying him money for a reason. He’s gonna go play.”

The Washington organization has been firm in their belief ih Wentz as the team's starting quarterback.

That being said, Heinicke has proven he has what it takes to step up if the No. 1 option goes down.