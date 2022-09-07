Commanders Reportedly "Not Happy" With Chase Young For 1 Reason

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team warms up before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are "not happy" with star pass rusher Chase Young.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has reportedly re-tweaked the ACL injury he suffered during Week 10 of the 2021 season. He did so while attending Von Miller's Pass Rush Summit over the weekend, per NFL insider Mike Jurecki.

Young was spotted with a visible limp at the Ohio State-Notre Dame game on Saturday night.

The Commanders moved Young to the PUP list in August, confirming his absence for at least the first four games of the 2022 season. The 23-year-old pass rusher is reportedly expected to make his return sometime midseason.

Young's Week 10 ACL tear was more severe than others — requiring a graft from his left patellar tendon. As a result, his timetable for return features a longer rehab period.

The Commanders will kickoff their 2022 campaign without Young in a Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.