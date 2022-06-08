Commanders Star Reacts To Jack Del Rio's Comments
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has responded to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's controversial comments from the last 24 hours.
Del Rio made a comment about how the protests during the summer of 2020 weren't being questioned like the events that we saw on Jan. 6 in Washington DC last year.
"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said.
Allen was then asked about these comments after practice and chose his words carefully.
"At the end of the day, you can have a difference of opinion and still respect one another,” Allen said. "I feel like that's what our country is about. That's what our team is about. Personally, I don't care about his opinion as long as he shows up everyday and works hard. That's what I want from my defensive coordinator."
Despite Allen's comments, this will be a story that won't go away for a little bit.
It remains to be seen how some of his other teammates feel about Del Rio's comments.