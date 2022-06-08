Commanders Star Reacts To Jack Del Rio's Comments

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 21: Jonathan Allen #93 of the Washington Football Team walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 21, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has responded to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's controversial comments from the last 24 hours.

Del Rio made a comment about how the protests during the summer of 2020 weren't being questioned like the events that we saw on Jan. 6 in Washington DC last year.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said.

Allen was then asked about these comments after practice and chose his words carefully.

"At the end of the day, you can have a difference of opinion and still respect one another,” Allen said. "I feel like that's what our country is about. That's what our team is about. Personally, I don't care about his opinion as long as he shows up everyday and works hard. That's what I want from my defensive coordinator."

Despite Allen's comments, this will be a story that won't go away for a little bit.

It remains to be seen how some of his other teammates feel about Del Rio's comments.