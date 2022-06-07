Commanders Were Asked About Jack Del Rio's Controversial Tweet

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, Washington Commander defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made headlines with a comment on social media.

Del Rio responded to a report about the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The tweet suggested Americans "must understand the whole story of January 6th."

Del Rio questioned why the story of January 6 needs to be explained, but the "summer of riots, looting, burning and destruction" don't.

"Would love to understand 'the whole story' about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???" Del Rio asked.

According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Commanders had no comment.

I asked the Commanders if they have any reaction to Del Rio’s tweet. The team has no comment, for now. Del Rio is entitled to his opinion (and we’re entitled to say his opinion is misguided), but he’s not entitled to his facts. Every American should be interested in setting aside partisan politics and listening to the evidence that the committee has developed, with an open mind and the best interests of the country at heart.

