Comment From Draymond Green's Mom Goes Viral Before Game 3

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green's mom had no problem calling the Celtics out after the Warriors' Game 2 win.

Mary Babers-Green had no chill when she appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday morning.

"Them crying was just ridiculous because they supposedly are the tough guys,” Babers-Green said (first transcribed from NESN). "So if you’re a tough guy, why you crying when somebody gets tough with you? Just play the game. Just go ahead and play the game.”

Game 2 got more physical as both teams were going at it on the court. The game also involved Green trash talking a couple of Celtics players, one of which was Grant Williams.

Green finished the game with nine points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 35 minutes of game action.

He'll look to help the Warriors steal back home court when Game 3 tips off on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by ABC.