Common Theory About Tom Brady Absence Debunked

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady has been away from the Buccaneers organization as he deals with "personal reasons" ahead of the 2022 season.

Little detail has been given regarding Brady's absence, allowing fans' minds to run wild with hypothetical theories.

Some fans are concerned about the health of Brady himself or his family members.

Fortunately, those theories have been debunked by recent reports.

"The scheduled absence has nothing to do with Brady’s or his family members’ health," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Both of Brady's parents are reportedly in good health.

"Brady’s mother, Galynn, is a cancer survivor. His father, Tom Sr., fought a scary battle with COVID-19 last year that led to his hospitalization. Both are fine," Stroud added.

Brady was excused from three-straight practices earlier this week. The all-time great quarterback is scheduled to return after the Buccaneers' next preseason game on August 20.

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, is gearing up for his 23rd NFL season.