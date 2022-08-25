Computer Model Believes 1 School Is Best For Big Ten Expansion

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

The Big Ten sent shockwaves through the college sports world this offseason when they announced that USC and UCLA will be joining their ranks in the next round of expansion.

Since then, there has been tons and tons of speculation as to who else might join the Big Ten before they finalize their next blockbuster media rights deal. For the analysts at FiveThirtyEight, one school stands out from the rest.

In a recent model made by FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver, a list of viable Big Ten expansion teams was produced. The model was based on a combination of recent football performance, historical football performance, historical basketball performance and total NCAA Division I titles won.

With a score of 77 out of 100, Notre Dame blew the rest of the field away. While their basketball and overall NCAA title totals were in the middle, their football excellence put them well over the top.

No other school scored higher than 65 out of 100.

Other schools that ranked pretty high on the list include Oklahoma State, North Carolina and Oregon. But while the Cowboys and Tar Heels don't really make much sense, Oregon has been openly courting the Big Ten.

But Notre Dame is the team that every conference would want to add. They have one of the biggest brands in all of American sports and are one of the few sports teams in America with their own network deal.

It certainly helps that Notre Dame has both regional and historical ties to many Big Ten teams.

Is Notre Dame ideal for Big Ten expansion?