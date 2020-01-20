Computer Model Releases Prediction For Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

The Super Bowl matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida in two weeks.

The Chiefs come into the Super Bowl following an impressive win over the red-hot Tennessee Titans. The 49ers, meanwhile, dominated the Packers.

Who will end up winning this year’s Super Bowl?

FiveThirtyEight has made its pick. The computer model likes the Chiefs.

FiveThirtyEight is giving the Chiefs a 63 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, giving the 49ers just a 37 percent chance of pulling off the upset.

Las Vegas, however, is expecting a really close game.

The sportsbooks have set the Chiefs-49ers game as a pick’em, putting the over/under at 52.5 points.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Feb. 2. The game will be on FOX.