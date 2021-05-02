Computer Model Names NFL Team With Worst 2021 Draft

Which NFL team had the worst 2021 draft performance?

According to ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper, it was the Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC North franchise went with a running back in the first round, selecting former Alabama Crimson Tide star Najee Harris. Taking a running back in the first round is typically a big no-no as far as the experts are concerned.

“This one is tough for me because I’m a big fan of Najee Harris (24) but am almost always against taking a running back in the first round,” he said. “And when I look at this Pittsburgh roster, I see bigger holes. Offensive line, corner, edge rusher — could the team have gotten better value at another position?”

The consensus draft rankings say differently, though.

According to a model compiled by Rene Bugner – who took into account draft grades from 18 different analysts across the sport – the team with the worst 2021 NFL Draft is the Houston Texans.

The Texans come in with the lowest ranking of any team. Here are the full rankings, from Bugner:

🚨 2021 NFL Draft Team Grades I combined 18 evaluations for GPA incl: Chad Reuter

Ryan Fowler

Ben Rolfe

Vinnie Iyer

Danny Kelly

Doug Farrar & Mark Schofield

PFF

Nate Davis

Mel Kiper Jr

Ryan Dunleavy

Conor Orr

Matt Lombardo

Mark Maske

Luke Easterling

Thor Nystrom Thanks guys 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vM6OnVl4aK — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) May 2, 2021

The Steelers, who had the worst draft in the mind of Kiper, come in at a more respectable – but still not great – No. 24 in the consensus rankings.

Of course, while draft rankings are very fun, they are often incredibly wrong.

It’ll take several years before the rankings are proven right – or wrong.