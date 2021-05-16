The Spun

Computer Model Names The NFL's Toughest Schedule

The National Football League officially unveiled its 2021 regular season schedule earlier this week. The NFL will be playing a 17-game regular season schedule in 2021. Each team learned of its complete, 17-game schedule on Wednesday.

It’s not just who you play in the NFL that matters, but when you play them. Schedules can be viewed as tough or easy based on bye weeks, travel schedules and more.

According to one NFL analyst’s computer model, the Chicago Bears have the toughest schedule in the entire league.

“I don’t think people realize how important the release of the schedule is,” Warren Sharp tweeted. “It’s not WHO you play, we knew that the NFL doesn’t control that. The NFL controls WHEN you play, how much rest you have & if you have an edge. It’s crazy how imbalanced it is.”

According to Sharp’s model, the Bears have the toughest schedule in the NFL based on rest. Here are the full rankings:

The Bears have been among a group of teams that have been forced to play tougher schedules as of late, according to Sharp’s model.

The Bears are scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sunday night, Sept. 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.


