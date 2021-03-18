Computer Model Predicts The Winner Of The NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament will officially tip off on Thursday.

The first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament doesn’t start until Friday afternoon, but the First Four games are set to begin on Thursday night.

We’ll get the following four games on Thursday:

Mount St. Mary’s vs. Texas Southern

Drake vs. Wichita State

Norfolk State vs. Appalachian State

Michigan State vs. UCLA

The First Four games typically don’t need to be picked for most bracket contests, but make sure your picks are finalized before noon on Friday.

If you haven’t finalized your bracket yet, you might want to take a look at FiveThirtyEight’s projections. Here’s who the computer model has making the Final Four:

Gonzaga

Michigan

Baylor

Illinois

Yes, all four No. 1 seeds are projected to make the Final Four. That probably won’t happen, but it’s not really a surprise that the computer model is projecting it.

Here’s how FiveThirtyEight has winning it all: Gonzaga, 27 percent chance.

The full schedule for the First Four games and first round of the NCAA Tournament can be seen here.