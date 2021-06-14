Computer Model Projects 12-Team College Football Playoff Field

Major change is reportedly expected in the College Football Playoff.

According to multiple reports, the College Football Playoff committee is expected to approve an expansion from four teams to 12 teams. The 12-team College Football Playoff could reportedly be here as soon as 2023.

The College Football Playoff, which debuted during the 2014 season, has been at four teams since its inception. There’s been little variety in the College Football Playoff field over the years, with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Georgia and Notre Dame dominating the selections. That will hopefully change with the move to 12 teams.

What could a 12-team College Football Playoff look like?

Here’s what Pro Football Focus projects to be the top 12 teams at the end of the 2021 college football season:

Alabama Clemson Ohio State Georgia Oklahoma Texas A&M Florida Notre Dame Iowa LSU North Carolina Cincinnati

It’s most of the same at the top, but it would be fun to see teams like Cincinnati and North Carolina battling against the Alabamas and Ohio States of the world with a national championship on the line.

The 12-team College Football Playoff can’t get here soon enough.