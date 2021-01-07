The College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State remains on track for Monday night.

Tuesday evening, some concerns emerged regarding Ohio State’s status for the game. The Buckeyes reportedly have some COVID-19 issues within their program, with AL.com reporting that the national championship could be pushed back to a later date.

However, as of Wednesday evening, the game remains on track to be played as scheduled. Alabama and Ohio State are scheduled to meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Crimson Tide head into Monday night’s game as a touchdown favorite, though OddsShark’s computer model has a bolder prediction. According to the sportsbook’s computer model, Alabama will win by an even bigger margin.

OddsShark computer model’s score prediction

Alabama 53, Ohio State 36

***

The Buckeyes are expected to have a healthy Justin Fields on Monday evening, which should help things. Ohio State’s star quarterback suffered what appeared to be a ribs injury in the College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson, but he battled through the pain and played an incredible game.

Ohio State and Alabama are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will be on ESPN.