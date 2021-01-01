The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Computer Model’s Score Picks For The College Football Playoff

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence warms up vs. LSU.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff is finally here.

After an extremely weird (albeit impressive) regular season, college football’s postseason has arrived. Hopefully, it will not disappoint.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is scheduled to kick off later this afternoon. There are two College Football Playoff semifinal contests on Friday evening. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Later in the night, No. 2 Clemson will kick off against No. 3 Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites over the Fighting Irish, while the Tigers are small favorites over the Buckeyes.

OddsShark’s computer model has made its score predictions for the two games. Here’s who the sports gambling experts like to win these games.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Score prediction: Alabama 52, Notre Dame 30

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones against Arkansas.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Predicted score: Clemson 44, Ohio State 35

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Saturday night.

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

Both games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.