Computer Model’s Score Picks For The College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff is finally here.

After an extremely weird (albeit impressive) regular season, college football’s postseason has arrived. Hopefully, it will not disappoint.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is scheduled to kick off later this afternoon. There are two College Football Playoff semifinal contests on Friday evening. No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. Later in the night, No. 2 Clemson will kick off against No. 3 Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites over the Fighting Irish, while the Tigers are small favorites over the Buckeyes.

OddsShark’s computer model has made its score predictions for the two games. Here’s who the sports gambling experts like to win these games.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Score prediction: Alabama 52, Notre Dame 30

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Predicted score: Clemson 44, Ohio State 35

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

Both games are scheduled to be televised on ESPN.