Concerning Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship

Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are going through a very rough patch in their relationship.

According to the report, Bundchen left the house to spend time in Costa Rica to decompress following an alleged falling out between the two. A new report suggests she flew back to Florida, but isn't back with Brady.

Page Six reported Gisele is staying in Miami and only flew back to be with their children.

Here's more from Page Six:

A source told us, “Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.” Bündchen is believed to be staying in Miami. The source added that reports they are currently divorcing are “not true,” although other insiders say the couple could be headed in that direction.

Two different sources told Page Six the marital problems stem from Brady's decision to come out of retirement after just more than a month on the shelf.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” one insider Page Six.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” said another.

Hopefully Brady and Gisele can reconcile their differences.