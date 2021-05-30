Concerning Details Emerge From Lakers’ Pregame Warmup

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready to tip off against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.

Anthony Davis and his injury status will be a major focal point of today’s game.

While Davis has made it clear that he’ll be good to go on Sunday afternoon, his pregame warmup might suggest otherwise.

“Just watched Anthony Davis take a jumper here in warm-ups and immediately grab down at his injured left knee with a wince. Something to watch for,” Lakers reporter Dan Woike tweeted.

Just watched Anthony Davis take a jumper here in warm-ups and immediately grab down at his injured left knee with a wince. Something to watch for — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 30, 2021

Davis suffered a sprained knee in Game 3 against Phoenix. The Lakers star was optimistic about his chances of playing in Game 4.

“There’s no chance that I don’t go tomorrow,” Davis told the media on Saturday. “In my eyes, as a competitor, I think I’ll be out there.”

Davis has been having a big series against the Suns. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games vs. Phoenix. The Lakers are leading the Suns, 2-1, in the Western Conference first round series.

Game 4 is scheduled to tip off shortly after 3:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.